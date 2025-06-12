Russian drone strikes police vehicle during evacuation of wounded woman in Kherson region – National Police. VIDEO

In the Beryslav district of Kherson region, a Russian drone struck a police vehicle evacuating a wounded 70-year-old woman. Three law enforcement officers were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

Yesterday morning, the local police received a report about a local resident wounded in Dudchany village following a strike by an enemy drone. Due to the woman’s critical condition, police urgently evacuated her in an armored vehicle to a medical facility.

During transportation, the police vehicle was hit by another Russian drone. The car was heavily damaged and became immobilized. The officers quickly stopped another vehicle, transferred the wounded woman, and continued the evacuation to the hospital. The damaged police car was towed away.

Three police officers sustained mine-explosive injuries and concussions from the attack. They sought medical assistance and are not in life-threatening condition.

Thanks to the prompt actions of law enforcement, the wounded woman’s life was saved despite the danger of repeated drone attacks on the open road.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv: number of victims has risen to 14. PHOTOS