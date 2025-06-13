Russian tries in vain to shoot down Ukrainian drone with automatic rifle before his death. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier who tried to shoot at the drone with assault rifle shots.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Russian's futile efforts was posted on social media.

"A fatal duel for a Russian soldier. The occupier's bullets missed it, and a Ukrainian FPV drone sent him to fertilise the Zaporizhzhia steppe. Footage of the 427th separate regiment of unmanned systems "RAROH"," the commentary to the video reads.

