Russian tries in vain to shoot down Ukrainian drone with automatic rifle before his death. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier who tried to shoot at the drone with assault rifle shots.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Russian's futile efforts was posted on social media.
"A fatal duel for a Russian soldier. The occupier's bullets missed it, and a Ukrainian FPV drone sent him to fertilise the Zaporizhzhia steppe. Footage of the 427th separate regiment of unmanned systems "RAROH"," the commentary to the video reads.
