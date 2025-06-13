Direct hit by Ukrainian kamikaze drone in occupier’s arse. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator eliminated an occupier who was trying to hide from the attack in a destroyed building.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldier caught the Russian when he was trying to climb over the window sill.
"Direct arrival of a Ukrainian FPV drone to the decision-making centre of the Russian occupier. Kherson region, the work of the SOF drone operators," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password