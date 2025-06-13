ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11396 visitors online
News Video fightings in Kherson region
4 118 16

Direct hit by Ukrainian kamikaze drone in occupier’s arse. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator eliminated an occupier who was trying to hide from the attack in a destroyed building.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldier caught the Russian when he was trying to climb over the window sill.

"Direct arrival of a Ukrainian FPV drone to the decision-making centre of the Russian occupier. Kherson region, the work of the SOF drone operators," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Wounded occupier, shot in buttocks, limps away after evacuation to shelter. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9378) odd things (60) elimination (5305) drones (2491) Khersonska region (2155)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 