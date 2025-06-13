Direct hit by Ukrainian kamikaze drone in occupier’s arse. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator eliminated an occupier who was trying to hide from the attack in a destroyed building.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldier caught the Russian when he was trying to climb over the window sill.

"Direct arrival of a Ukrainian FPV drone to the decision-making centre of the Russian occupier. Kherson region, the work of the SOF drone operators," the commentary to the video reads.

