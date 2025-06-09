ENG
3 793 9

Wounded occupier, shot in buttocks, limps away after evacuation to shelter. VIDEO

A video showing the final part of the evacuation of the wounded occupier from the battlefield was published online.

As reported by Censor.NET, the surviving invader is seen climbing out of the vehicle and limping toward a shelter on his own. The footage shows the Russian sustained a rather awkward injury — his backside took a serious hit.

