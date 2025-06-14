Drones attacked enterprises in Stavropol Krai and Samara Region of Russian Federation, - Media. VIDEO

On the night of Saturday, 14 June 2025, drones attacked two businesses in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

In particular, as noted, at night, UAVs attacked the Nevinnomyssky Azot chemical plant in the Stavropol Krai. Local residents published footage from the UAV. Later, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed the attack: "Debris was recorded falling in the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk". He initially reported one casualty, but later clarified that there were no injuries.

According to open sources, Nevinnomysskiy Azot is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers and ammonia in Russia.

It is also reported that drones attacked a company in the Samara region of Russia.

"Either Novokuibyshevsky Catalyst Plant LLC or Novokuibyshevskaya Petrochemical Company JSC could have been under attack. The information is being clarified.

Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed the attack on the region: "Last night there was an attempted UAV attack on one of the industrial enterprises in Novokuibyshevsk."

He assures me that there is no damage.