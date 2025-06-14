Defenders liberated from captivity have injuries and health problems, most of them are Mariupol defenders, most of them are officers - Coordination Center

Today, the next stage of a large exchange of prisoners in the category of "wounded and seriously ill" took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As noted, defenders with injuries and health problems have been returned from Russian captivity.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Airborne Forces, the Navy, the Territorial Defense, as well as the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, have returned to their homeland.

"The overwhelming majority of the released defenders have been in captivity since 2022. Many of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol. The majority of the released defenders are officers. Also, some of those liberated are under the age of 25.

In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kursk sectors are returning home," the statement said.

The Coordination Center also adds that the released defenders will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time in captivity.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the fourth exchange of prisoners had taken place in a week.