Ukrainian defenders hit Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, as well as support vehicles with ammunition. VIDEO
The operators of the Ivan Franko Group unit showed the damage to the enemy's MLRS, as well as piles of occupiers' vehicles.
The video of the combat work was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Our fighters have seen enemy assault groups, supply vehicles with ammunition, BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers and many frankenstein vehicles, which are used by the Katsaps to replace the 'loaves' they no longer have. Everything we see must burn," the unit assured.
