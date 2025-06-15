Soldiers of the Svoboda battalion of the 4th Brigade of the Rubizh National Guard of Ukraine once again showed unwavering courage at the frontline. During a fierce battle, they successfully repelled an enemy attack without suffering any losses.

During the last clash, the Hero of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Stotskyi, call sign "Fire", was seriously injured and burned in an explosion, but survived and continued to lead the battle. Foreign volunteers, including Colombian soldiers, who support Ukraine in its fight for freedom, fought alongside him, Censor.NET reports.

