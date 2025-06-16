ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7259 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
6 935 9

Even anti-drone cloaks did not save Russian invaders from "Baba Yaga" fighters of 63rd SMB. VIDEO

No matter how the Russian invaders disguised themselves and where they hid, the enemy storm troopers failed to survive from the Ukrainian heavy bomber drone known as "Baba Yaga".

This, in particular, is evidenced by a new video selection from the 63rd separate mechanised brigade, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows that despite the occupiers' use of so-called anti-drone cloaks, Ukrainian operators manage to track them down and destroy them.

Watch more: On Kinburn Spit, SOF soldiers struck enemy transport: detonation occurred. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10038) liquidation (2759) 63rd SMB (95)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 