Even anti-drone cloaks did not save Russian invaders from "Baba Yaga" fighters of 63rd SMB. VIDEO

No matter how the Russian invaders disguised themselves and where they hid, the enemy storm troopers failed to survive from the Ukrainian heavy bomber drone known as "Baba Yaga".

This, in particular, is evidenced by a new video selection from the 63rd separate mechanised brigade, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows that despite the occupiers' use of so-called anti-drone cloaks, Ukrainian operators manage to track them down and destroy them.

