"Joy" of freed captive occupiers turned out to be staged. VIDEO

Another exposé of the Russian propaganda machine has been posted online - a draft video showing the staged emotions of Russian soldiers released from captivity during the exchange.

Under the supervision of the military and cameramen, the occupiers released from captivity receive clear instructions on when to smile, how to rejoice and what to say. All of this is to create the illusion of "gratitude" and "happiness" of returning to the territory of Russia, Censor.NET reports.

