Our defenders strike Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS loaded with chemical munitions, triggering detonation. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators from three Defense Forces units took out a Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS that was preparing to launch a salvo in Donetsk region.
In intercepted conversations, Russian troops urged each other to take cover and put on gas masks, believing the system was loaded with chemical munitions, according to Censor.NET.
