Israel strikes Iran state TV headquarters during live news broadcast. VIDEO

Iran has claimed that Israel carried out a strike on its state broadcaster, "Voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran" (IRIB).

The moment of impact was captured live on air: as the anchor was speaking, an explosion was heard, the studio screen behind her went dark, debris fell, and the woman stepped out of frame.

Iranian media reported that 18 people were killed in the strike.

The IDF stated that its Air Force, based on intelligence data, struck a communication center used for military purposes by the Iranian army. "The building was used by the Iranian Armed Forces under the guise of civilian activity, masking the military use of the center’s infrastructure and equipment. The strike directly damaged the military capabilities of the Iranian armed forces," the statement said.

