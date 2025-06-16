Erdogan discusses situation in Middle East with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about developments in the Middle East.

This was reported by Erdogan's office, Censor.NET reports.

During the talks, Erdogan noted that "the lawless behavior of the Netanyahu government poses a clear threat to the international system" and stressed that the region could not afford another armed conflict. The Turkish President emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to stop the attacks, noting that only diplomacy can be an effective mechanism for resolving tensions with Iran. He called for an early return to the negotiation process.

The official statement does not specify whether the presidents discussed issues related to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Read more: One third of Iran’s missile launchers destroyed - IDF

Israel's Strikes on Iran

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defense systems were operating.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the United States would defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in Israeli air strikes on the command center on the night of June 13.

Later, on the evening of June 13, Israel conducted two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of June 13. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of June 14, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of June 15, Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.