5th SHMB tank crewmen destroy Russian invaders’ shelter in Pokrovsk direction with direct fire. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, the crew of the tank "Kherson" from the 1st Tank Battalion of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade (SHMB) destroyed a Russian invaders’ shelter with direct fire.
This was reported on the brigade’s page, Censor.NET informs.
It was described as "precise work, accurate fire, and cold calculation." The tankers’ actions left the enemy positions scorched and the adversary demoralized.
