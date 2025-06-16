1 817 4
3rd SAB troops strike enemy truck, gun, and occupiers hiding in house. VIDEO
FPV drone operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) demonstrated strikes on camouflaged targets of occupiers.
This was reported in the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that in addition to personnel, the fighters identified and hit an enemy truck and artillery piece that the occupiers attempted to conceal in "greenery".
