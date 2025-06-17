ENG
National Guard troops eliminated enemy personnel, howitzer, gun, generator, ammo depot and hideout. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 13th Operational Brigade "Khartiia" of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminated enemy personnel, motor vehicles, a howitzer, a field gun, a generator, an ammunition depot, and occupier's hideout.

This was reported by the telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.

