Drone operators of the "Hostri Kartuzy" drone group of the 2nd separate detachment of the "Omega" of special purpose of the National Guard of Ukraine hit a Russian infantryman who left his hiding place.

As you can see in the published footage, as soon as the occupier came out of his hiding place, he immediately realised that he had made a fatal mistake. However, then the enemy soldier acted even more recklessly and tried to destroy our drone, but in vain, Censor.NET reports.

"After being heavily wounded, the orc still tried to return to the shelter, but he had no strength to do so. The spice was added by the garbage that caught fire and fried the rooster a little," the soldiers said.

