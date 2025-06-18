5th SAB fighters destroyed enemy transport, UAZ, BTS tractor, ALV, mortar, D-20 gun, and infantry shelters. VIDEO

On one of the directions, fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade (SAB) attacked enemy transport, including a UAZ vehicle, an armored light vehicle (ALV), a BTS tractor, a mortar, a D-20 gun, and infantry shelters.

This was reported on the brigade's page in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

