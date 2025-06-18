ENG
Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed IFV, truck, generator, and communication antenna of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an IFV, a truck, a generator, and a communication antenna of Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, our soldiers also eliminated the enemy's manpower.

