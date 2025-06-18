1 620 1
Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed IFV, truck, generator, and communication antenna of Russian invaders. VIDEO
Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an IFV, a truck, a generator, and a communication antenna of Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, our soldiers also eliminated the enemy's manpower.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password