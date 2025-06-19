5 667 7
Drone operators killed two occupiers in field with drone-dropped munitions: "You wanted this land , so now mix with it!". VIDEO 18+
Drone operators from the "Magyar's Birds" eliminated two occupiers who were wandering around the field.
According to Censor.NET, the successful drops and the bodies of the eliminated invaders were filmed by a drone camera.
"You wanted this land, so now mix with it!" reads the commentary to the video.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password