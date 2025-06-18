ENG
Four enemy Zala UAVs, three Gerberas, Orlan and Lancet downed: combat work of anti-aircraft drone operators of 1129th regiment. VIDEO

Operators of anti-aircraft drones of the 1129th Air Defense Missile Regiment destroyed nine enemy drones in the air.

According to Censor.net, Ukrainian soldiers shot down four Zala UAVs, three Gerbera, an Orlan and a Lancet.

"The 1129th Air Defence Unit under the ReDrone programme destroyed 9 Russian UAVs. They shot down 4 Zala, 3 Gerbera, an Eagle and a Lancet," the commentary to the post reads.

