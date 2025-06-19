14 enemy armored vehicles and 50 occupiers taken out as fighters repel mechanized assault on Kostiantynivka front. VIDEO

On the Kostiantynivka front, the enemy attempted to break through our defenses with a bold mechanized assault from several flanks.

According to Censor.NET, thanks to coordinated actions by artillery units, ATGM teams, and drone strike systems of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, as well as units of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade and 101st Separate Guard Brigade, the attack was successfully repelled. In the battle, 14 enemy armored vehicles were destroyed. Enemy losses amounted to approximately 50 personnel (killed and wounded), along with 6 motorized vehicles.

