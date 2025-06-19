Ukrainian crew of German Leopard tank destroys building with Russian assault troops using direct fire. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the combat work of a Ukrainian crew operating a German Leopard tank.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage captures Ukrainian soldiers using direct fire to destroy a building where the occupiers had established a position.
"A Ukrainian Leopard tank engages and destroys a building housing Russian assault troops, then pulls back to its position. Pokrovsk front, combat work by the 1st Tank Battalion of the 5th Heavy Mechanized Brigade," the video description reads.
