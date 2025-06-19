Ukrainian crew of German Leopard tank destroys building with Russian assault troops using direct fire. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the combat work of a Ukrainian crew operating a German Leopard tank.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage captures Ukrainian soldiers using direct fire to destroy a building where the occupiers had established a position.

"A Ukrainian Leopard tank engages and destroys a building housing Russian assault troops, then pulls back to its position. Pokrovsk front, combat work by the 1st Tank Battalion of the 5th Heavy Mechanized Brigade," the video description reads.

Watch more: 14 enemy armored vehicles and 50 occupiers taken out as fighters repel mechanized assault on Kostiantynivka front. VIDEO