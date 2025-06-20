Enemy struck Kharkiv eight times: three people were injured, including girls aged 12 and 17 (updated). VIDEO

Twice during the night of 20 June 2025, Kharkiv came under Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, the head of the regional administration Oleh Syniehubov and the regional prosecutor's office.

One of the drones hit near a residential high-rise building - in the a yard. It smashed windows and damaged about 50 cars.

A fire broke out at the site of another "arrival" - the roof of an uninhabited new building was on fire.

As of now, three victims are known, including two girls aged 12 and 17.

One of the victims was injured, and two others were severely stressed. The medics provided the necessary assistance.

A strike was also recorded in Osnoviansk district. Five private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Update

According to Syniehubov, 6 people were injured in the shelling, including 2 children.

A 27-year-old woman and girls aged 12 and 17 were injured in Kharkiv; a 33-year-old woman was injured in Vysokyi village; a 53-year-old man was injured in Korotych village of Pisochyn community; a 36-year-old woman was injured in Vovchansk.

The enemy attacked Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with 6 UAVs.







