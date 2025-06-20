ENG
SSU releases exclusive video of POW swap on June 20. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) released exclusive footage of a prisoner swap that took place today, June 20.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

As a reminder, on June 20, another stage of the prisoner swap occurred for the category of "severely wounded and seriously ill." Service members from the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense, Air Assault Forces, Drone Forces, as well as the Border Guard Service and National Guard, returned home.

