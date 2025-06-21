Defence forces repelled enemy assault and destroyed four tanks, seven heavy armoured vehicles, buggy, and motorcycle. VIDEO

On 17 June, a border unit of Phoenix unmanned aerial systems, in cooperation with adjacent units, repelled a powerful enemy attack in the Kostiantynivka sector. Not a single armoured vehicle survived, about 50 occupiers were eliminated

The enemy threw about 15 units of heavy armoured vehicles into the battle - tanks, armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. Most of them were stopped by the correct remote mining performed by our pilots, after which FPV drones finished off the equipment, and "drops" dismantled the hurried occupiers, Censor.NET reports .

The second wave was the so-called "bikers" - they were also partly eliminated by mining, partly by "drops" and FPV drones. Not a single occupier was able to get close to Ukrainian positions.

The "Phoenix" unit has destroyed 4 tanks, 7 heavy armoured vehicles, 1 buggy and 1 motorcycle.

