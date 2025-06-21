We have adopted number of new decisions: international measures to strengthen sanctions against Russia, more resources for drones, changes to some personnel positions, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine has made a number of new decisions in view of the "openness of Russian killers who say they are not going to stop".

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, Putin threw a benefit for the United States of America, among others. He spoke quite frankly. Yes, he wants the whole of Ukraine, and he has wanted it not for four years, not since 2014, but for a long time - he is so shaped by Russian imperialism. And when he talks about Ukraine and something else about the feet of Russian soldiers, he is also talking about Belarus, the Baltic States, Moldova, the Caucasus, countries like Kazakhstan, and all the places on earth where Russian killers can reach. Putin's power ends where the capabilities of Russian killers end. Of course, Ukraine will defend itself. And everyone in the world needs to make up their minds," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that, in turn, "Ukraine has made a number of new decisions, given the frankness of Russian killers who say they are not going to stop."

"Firstly, we will be taking new international measures to ensure really tangible international sanctions against Russia. We will also intensify all sanctions work in Ukraine - domestic work - so that everyone who still helps Russia, or cooperates with it in any way, or keeps businesses in the occupied territory - so that everyone feels that this is absolutely criminal activity.



Secondly, we will invest more resources in our drones of all types, from diplomatic strikes to specific protection against Russian feet on the frontline.



Thirdly, we will change some personnel positions, in particular in the Ukrainian diplomatic corps, as well as in the management of institutions, in order to increase Ukraine's potential both in relations with partners and in terms of internal Ukrainian resilience. As for the diplomatic corps, we will draw conclusions on this transformation in a month - including in the format of a meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors," the President said.

He stressed that this is a month of special measures to put new pressure on Russia - the occupier - to complicate the situation for them, and therefore to simplify our path to peace.



"The details of today's instructions to the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine are not public. There will be separate decisions of the National Security and Defence Council, they are already being prepared. And in fact, we will inform you on a daily basis about what Ukrainian diplomats are doing to achieve our Ukrainian goals," Zelenskyy added.