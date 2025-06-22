ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6460 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
3 060 9

Ukrainian defenders eliminated two Russian soldiers who were travelling on motorcycles. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, a unit of Typhoon unmanned systems successfully eliminated two Russian servicemen riding motorcycles. According to the Ukrainian military, the enemy actually brought the Ukrainian drone to its positions, which allowed for an accurate strike.

As a result of the drone's hit, the motorcycle and enemy infantry were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Russia is unable to makeoperational breakthrough on any frontline, - Estonian intelligence

Author: 

Russian Army (10097) assaul (196) elimination (5877)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 