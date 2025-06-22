3 060 9
Ukrainian defenders eliminated two Russian soldiers who were travelling on motorcycles. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, a unit of Typhoon unmanned systems successfully eliminated two Russian servicemen riding motorcycles. According to the Ukrainian military, the enemy actually brought the Ukrainian drone to its positions, which allowed for an accurate strike.
As a result of the drone's hit, the motorcycle and enemy infantry were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
