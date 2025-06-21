Russia is unable to make operational breakthrough on any frontline, - Estonian intelligence

The Russian army, which is waging an aggressive war in Ukraine, is unable to make a major breakthrough in eastern Ukraine, but will continue its ground offensive and air strikes, which are increasingly targeting civilian infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, citing ERR, this was stated by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Commander of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces.

According to him, Russia's summer offensive, which has been going on for two months, mainly in eastern Ukraine, has essentially stalled in the persistent defense of Ukrainians and has turned into a tactical-level combat operation, where the Russians are trying to continue advancing despite heavy losses.

Kiviselg noted that the intensity of attacks by Russian troops this week remained at the same level as before, with 150-160 attacks per day.

"Taking into account the attacks that took place, we can still say that the main efforts of the Russian Federation are concentrated in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, where half of the combat contacts still take place," the Estonian colonel noted.

Commenting on the certain success of Russian troops in invading the Ukrainian Sumy region, which borders on Kursk region, the Chief of Defense Intelligence noted that despite the initial success and constant attempts, the Russian advance there has been largely stopped.

"The Ukrainians themselves commented on the initial success of the Russians, saying that they were not well prepared and had no defenses in the area - a mistake they have already corrected," he added.

"In terms of follow-up, the assessment remains that while the Russians' strategic goals and plans have not changed, despite their efforts, the Russian side is not capable of an operational breakthrough on any front, and the Ukrainian armed forces are able to control the pressure," Kiviselg concluded.