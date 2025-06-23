7 868 34
Occupier flying high above houses after attack by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
The body of the occupier flew high up after a Ukrainian drone hit a house where Russians were storing ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows the invader rummaging through a pile of broken bricks near the house, and a minute later he is thrown high above the ground by an explosive wave.
"A Russian serviceman flies several metres high after a Ukrainian FPV drone hit a building in Donetsk region where ammunition was stored," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
