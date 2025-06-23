16 homes damaged in overnight Russian attack on Boryspil district. VIDEO

Boryspil district of Kyiv region was hit by a massive nighttime attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Another peaceful community that came under attack from enemy drones. 16 private houses, cars and outbuildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. We are working together with the local authorities to help people as soon as possible," said Mykola Kalanyk, head of the RMA.

