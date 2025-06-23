1 797 1
Russian Orlan, three Zalas, Supercam, Molniya, and two Lancets destroyed in sky. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade destroyed a Russian Orlan UAV, three Zala drones, a Supercam, a Molniya, and two Lancets.
This was reported on the brigade's page in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
