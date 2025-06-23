He held position in Toretsk for 49 consecutive days: video diary of 100th SMB infantryman. VIDEO
A soldier of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii, along with two comrades, held a position in Toretsk for 49 consecutive days.
This is stated in the story of Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.
The defender recorded a video diary using his smartphone.
"He had no direct communication with his family, so Yurii recorded the video diary imagining he was talking to his wife," the story’s authors note.
