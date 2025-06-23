He held position in Toretsk for 49 consecutive days: video diary of 100th SMB infantryman. VIDEO

A soldier of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii, along with two comrades, held a position in Toretsk for 49 consecutive days.

This is stated in the story of Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

The defender recorded a video diary using his smartphone.

"He had no direct communication with his family, so Yurii recorded the video diary imagining he was talking to his wife," the story’s authors note.

Read more: Russians have advanced near Toretsk, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP