Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralize 7,440 occupiers in past week – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Eliminating enemy infantry before they reach our positions is one of the key tasks.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Eliminating enemy infantry before they approach our positions remains a top priority. In just the past week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have neutralized 7,440 occupiers," he said.

Read more: Our soldiers conduct maneuverable defense and counterattack whenever possible - Southern Defense Forces

The Commander-in-Chief thanked the defenders for their professional combat efforts.

"The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" said Syrskyi.