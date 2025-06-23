Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralize 7,440 occupiers in past week – Syrskyi. VIDEO
Eliminating enemy infantry before they reach our positions is one of the key tasks.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"Eliminating enemy infantry before they approach our positions remains a top priority. In just the past week, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have neutralized 7,440 occupiers," he said.
The Commander-in-Chief thanked the defenders for their professional combat efforts.
"The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" said Syrskyi.
