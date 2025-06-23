Tank crewmen take out Russian 122mm D-30 howitzer, antenna complex, and enemy troops with precision strikes. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Iron Brigade scored several direct hits, taking out a Russian 122mm D-30 howitzer, an antenna complexes, and enemy personnel.

This was reported on the official page of the 3rd Separate Iron Tank Brigade, according to Censor.NET.

"Unstable summer weather doesn’t stop the Iron Brigade’s warriors from hunting down Russian invaders. And when an FPV drone gets a heavy weapon in its sights — the job becomes even more satisfying," the statement reads.

