2 193 4
Tank crewmen take out Russian 122mm D-30 howitzer, antenna complex, and enemy troops with precision strikes. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Iron Brigade scored several direct hits, taking out a Russian 122mm D-30 howitzer, an antenna complexes, and enemy personnel.
This was reported on the official page of the 3rd Separate Iron Tank Brigade, according to Censor.NET.
"Unstable summer weather doesn’t stop the Iron Brigade’s warriors from hunting down Russian invaders. And when an FPV drone gets a heavy weapon in its sights — the job becomes even more satisfying," the statement reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password