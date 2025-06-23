3 954 5
Our troops captured 2 Russians in Donetsk direction: "We dropped water and indicated route with grenades". VIDEO
In the Donetsk direction, soldiers of the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade captured two occupiers with the help of a drone.
The incident was reported on the brigade's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that reconnaissance platoon fighters of the 122nd Separate Battalion used a UAV to apprehend two Russian soldiers.
"Prisoners were dropped water and, through grenade tosses, were directed toward the correct route to take in order to survive," the brigade reported.
