Our troops captured 2 Russians in Donetsk direction: "We dropped water and indicated route with grenades". VIDEO

In the Donetsk direction, soldiers of the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade captured two occupiers with the help of a drone.

The incident was reported on the brigade's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that reconnaissance platoon fighters of the 122nd Separate Battalion used a UAV to apprehend two Russian soldiers.

"Prisoners were dropped water and, through grenade tosses, were directed toward the correct route to take in order to survive," the brigade reported.

