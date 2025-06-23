Border guards destroy armored vehicle, transport, communications antenna, and enemy FPV ambushes over several days. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, operators of the "Phoenix" border unit’s strike drones destroyed armored vehicles, transport, a communications antenna, and enemy FPV ambushes over the course of several days.

The results were reported on the official page of the "Revenge" Brigade, according to Censor.NET.

"The Phoenix Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit of the Revenge Brigade continues its targeted destruction of enemy logistics and command assets," the statement reads.

It was noted that within several days in the Kramatorsk direction, the following were destroyed: one armored vehicle, three Russian UAZ "Bukhanka" vans, a military truck, four FPV ambush positions, and a communications antenna.

Watch more: Tank crewmen take out Russian 122mm D-30 howitzer, antenna complex, and enemy troops with precision strikes. VIDEO