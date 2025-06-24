12 127 47
Destruction of Russian Black Sea Fleet boat with troops near western coast of Kherson region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Black Sea Fleet boat with troops moving along the western coast of Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of successful combat operations by Ukrainian soldiers has been posted on social media.
