Russian Navy can no longer influence course of hostilities - Pletenchuk

The Russian Navy has lost the ability to influence the course of hostilities in Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Whatever the degree of readiness and the number of units (of the Russian Navy - Ed.), it cannot actually affect the course of hostilities in our theatre. Even though some units could be redeployed through inland waters, they will not do so, because they cannot even manage the units they have in the Black Sea Fleet, which is effectively paralysed in the Azov-Black Sea region. As for other waters, such as the Mediterranean, they cannot get here from there either. As for the Caspian Sea, which is connected to us by a canal, they do not use it for this purpose," he said.

Pletenchuk said that the weakness of the Russian navy is confirmed by the actual hostilities in Ukraine.

"They consider themselves a powerful maritime power, but in any case, they are technologically lagging behind NATO countries, and we saw their level of readiness in our Black Sea, and, accordingly, the level of tactics and strategy as well. Therefore, you can play with muscles, but real combat operations put everything in its place, and the picture is a little different," the spokesman added.