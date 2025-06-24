Kamikaze drone destroys enemy BM-21 "Grad" MLRS in Lyman direction. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator of the "SIGNUM" battalion destroyed a Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"Lyman direction. The enemy does not sleep. Russian invaders continue to actively work on our positions. This time they used BM-21 'Grad' MLRS. A volley of missiles - and death flies across our land. But they did not know that they were already being tracked by the aerial reconnaissance eye of the 60th Brigade.

The coordinates were transmitted and the 'SIGNUM' battalion started working. Approaching the 'Grad', we could see the enemy crew panicking. They scatter like rats. But it's too late. Our pilot calmly guides the drone into the 'package' of missiles. The impact. Explosion. Detonation. The shells explode. The vehicle is on fire. There is nothing left of the 'Grad'," the soldiers say in the commentary to the video.

