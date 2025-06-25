2 007 0
Border guards attacked Russian IFV, APC, several units of heavy armoured vehicles and trucks. VIDEO
In Kharkiv region, border guards from the "Phoenix" unit of the "Vengeance" Brigade destroyed an IFV, an APC, several pieces of heavy armored equipment, multiple trucks, and "loaves" used by the occupiers, scattering enemy infantry across the fields.
Additionally, in the Kupiansk direction, an IFV, an APC, two armored vehicles, a motorcycle, and three trucks were destroyed, and around a dozen Russian soldiers were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.
