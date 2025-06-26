National Guard troops eliminated group of occupiers who wanted to break through to Ukrainian positions near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Near Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct precision strikes against the enemy using drones. The UAV operators of the "Spartan" unit effectively detect and destroy groups of Russian troops trying to break through to Ukrainian positions.

Some of the occupiers try to hide in destroyed buildings or near the bodies of their fallen comrades. Others make chaotic and unsuccessful attempts to defend themselves from drones. However, no action helps to avoid the strikes - the drones hit their targets accurately, Censor.NET reports.

