ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7264 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
7 346 8

National Guard troops eliminated group of occupiers who wanted to break through to Ukrainian positions near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Near Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct precision strikes against the enemy using drones. The UAV operators of the "Spartan" unit effectively detect and destroy groups of Russian troops trying to break through to Ukrainian positions.

Some of the occupiers try to hide in destroyed buildings or near the bodies of their fallen comrades. Others make chaotic and unsuccessful attempts to defend themselves from drones. However, no action helps to avoid the strikes - the drones hit their targets accurately, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Our aviation destroyed command post of enemy battalion in southern direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) elimination (5392) National Guard (542)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 