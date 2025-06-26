Ukrainian marine Kharkevych recounts capturing occupier: "I’m sitting in pit, and one of bodies runs past in front of me. I hit him in nose with my rifle butt and dragged him in towards me". VIDEO

During a hand-to-hand fight, he captured a Russian soldier and thwarted at least 10 assaults by the Russian army. In May 2025, 27-year-old marine Vasyl Kharkevych from the village of Maleve in the Rivne region received the "Golden Star" Hero of Ukraine from Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hands.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne", the man fought for a month and then received an injury that resulted in the amputation of his leg above the knee. According to documents, he still serves in the 38th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy.

"I'm sitting in a pit, and one of the bodies runs past in front of me - I threw my assault rifle, took a trophy rifle - it doesn't shoot. And then I hear him calling for his men next to me. I hit him in a nose with my rifle butt, dragged him into my pit with a knife under his throat: "Either you surrender or I'll kill you". The third time he got it, he said: "I surrender, don't kill me, I'll tell you everything." - says Kharkevych about capturing an occupier.

