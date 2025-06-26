Drone operators from Ivan Franko Group destroy Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS. VIDEO
Kamikaze drone operators destroyed a Russian BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS).
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Footage of the destruction of a Russian Grad MLRS by UAV operators of the Ivan Franko Group unit. The pilots delivered the first strike near the vehicle's fuel tank, while the second drone targeted the rocket launcher rails," the author of the post commented.
