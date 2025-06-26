Zelenskyy awards state honors to SSU’s Special Operations Center "A" fighters. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to servicemen of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Special Operations Center "A."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Zelenskyy emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" have destroyed Russian military equipment worth over $5.5 billion, including enemy tanks, combat vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and other equipment.

The president honored the defenders with the "Gold Star" Order of the Hero of Ukraine, the "Cross of Military Merit," the Order of Merit, 3rd Class, the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Order, 3rd Class, the Order "For Courage," 3rd Class, the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine."

