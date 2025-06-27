3 692 5
Pilots of 414th Brigade caught up with occupiers on motorcycle and burned down "loaf" with EW. VIDEO
The FPV drone pilots of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the USF are catching up with and destroying occupiers on motorbikes and burning their motorcycles.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The enemy's "loaf" with EW was also burned down.
