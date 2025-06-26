414th USF Brigade pilots stop Russian tank and incinerate two occupiers’ IFVs. VIDEO
FPV drone pilots from the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th USF (Unmanned Systems Forces) Brigade stopped a Russian tank and destroyed two occupiers' IFVs.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
