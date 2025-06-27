Border guards from "Hart" Brigade destroy two enemy guns near Vovchansk. VIDEO
Reconnaissance and strike UAV groups of the Hart Brigade destroyed two enemy D-30 and MT-12 Rapier guns, as well as three vehicles used to transport personnel and ammunition, and neutralised six occupiers in the Volchansk direction
The corresponding video was published on the SBGS channel, Censor.NET reports.
