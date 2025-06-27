ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9304 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
552 0

Border guards from "Hart" Brigade destroy two enemy guns near Vovchansk. VIDEO

Reconnaissance and strike UAV groups of the Hart Brigade destroyed two enemy D-30 and MT-12 Rapier guns, as well as three vehicles used to transport personnel and ammunition, and neutralised six occupiers in the Volchansk direction

The corresponding video was published on the SBGS channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: SOF fighters destroyed enemy "Zoopark" radar station. VIDEO

Author: 

border guard (191) drones (2535) Vovchansk (266) Kharkivska region (737) Chuhuyivskyy district (75)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 