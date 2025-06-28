1 255 1
Border guards burned two cars and trucks belonging to occupiers and stopped tank and infantry fighting vehicle in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit burned two occupiers' cars and trucks, and stopped a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle. The enemy infantry remained in their positions.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
