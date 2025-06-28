Security situation, state of diplomacy, and cooperation in military-industrial complex: Zelenskyy and Duda held meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Poland Andrzej Duda, who is on a visit to Kyiv, have held a meeting.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Andrzej and I have just had an important conversation about how relations between our countries will continue to develop. Of course, we talked about the security situation, the state of diplomacy, our relations and possible solutions at the level of the European Union and coordination with NATO partners," Zelenskyy said during the press conference.

He noted that Poland is now preparing for the inauguration of a new president, Karol Nawrocki.

Watch more: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Constitution Day: Ukraine and Ukrainians are above all else. VIDEO

"We will do everything in our power to make the relations between our countries only stronger," Zelenskyy added.

In turn, Duda said he had discussed cooperation in the military-industrial complex with Zelenskyy. According to him, the two countries can cooperate in many areas, including the development of drones.

"We in Poland know that Ukraine is developing its military industry very dynamically. We hope to cooperate," Duda said.

According to him, more than 2,000 Polish companies have expressed their interest in participating in Ukraine's reconstruction.